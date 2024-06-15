79 students from Barbados competed at Wildey Gymnasium

Seventy-Nine students from ten primary schools of Barbados competed in the 2024 National Sports Council Inter-primary school Badminton Skills

Barbados: Seventy-Nine students from ten primary schools of Barbados competed in the 2024 National Sports Council Inter-primary school Badminton Skills and Singles competition which was held earlier this month at the Wildey Gymnasium.

The competing schools were, Sharon Primary, St George Primary, Blackman and Gollop Primary, Charles F Broome, St Gabriel’s Primary, Luther Thorne Primary, Warrens Primary, Alfalfa Primary, St Giles Primary and Happy Vale Montessori School.

In the skills competition the girls’ division was won by Yazmyn Eastmond from Happy vale Montessori, while Jordan Williams from Sharon primary placed second and Dominque Tapping from St Gabriel’s primary School took the third place.

The boys’ Skills Competition division was won by Reejae Riley of Sharon Primary with Caleb Callender from St. George primary taking second place and kia Blackman from Blackman and Gollop was third.

The Girl’s Singles division was won by Yazmyn Eastmond from Happy Vale Montessori. Jasmine Hope from Charles F Broome primary placed second and Anaya Smith from Blackman from Gollop Primary School and Sarita Mottley from St Giles primary tie for fourth place.

The boy’s Singles division was won by Siraj Braithwaite of Alfala Primary while Kia Blackman from Blackman and Gollop primary placed second and Anik Price-Soudatt from St Giles Primary School and lyam Clarke from Warrens primary taking third place.

The most outstanding boy Siraj Braithwaite from Alfala Primary and ‘Most outstanding girl was Yazmyn Eastmond from Happy Vale Montessori.

Our most Improved boy was lyam Clarke Warrens Primary and Most Improved Girl was Jasmine Hope from Charles F Broome.

Yazmyn Eastmond, Siraj Brathwaite, Anik Soudatt Price and Lyam Clarke have qualified to compete at CARBACO (the Caribbean Badminton Championships) which are schedule to be held in Aruba in August.

The students shine at the end of the games and netizens added that these are great athletes of Barbados who are shining at global stages.