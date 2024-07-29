Trinidad and Tobago: Water services to obstruct tomorrow  

WASA issues a disruption in Trinidad and Tobago for tomorrow due to the pending repair work to be performed in the eastern parts.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Water and Sewage authority (WASA) of the country warns residents of East Trinidad supplied by the Tacarigua High Lift Station of disturbed water services. The disruption is scheduled for Tuesday, 30th July 2024 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The company in a recent statement said this has become necessary to complete the important maintenance works at the department. However, the service is expected to resume by 6:00 pm on 30th July 2024.

The interference in water services is meant to be felt in areas including Casselton, Cazabon, Cane Farm, Roland, De La Marre, Montague, Dinsley and Beaulieu Gardens, Dinsley Main Road, Savannah Drive, Orange Grove Road, Macoya Gardens, Trincity Industrial Estate, University of the West Indies, Back Street, Tunapuna, El Dorrado South.

The department also stated that the services may take 24 hours to resume in some parts due to the completion of the repairs. The department has also made arrangements for a limited truck borne service which will only be available on request.

The authorities stated that the request for the truck could be made from self-service by calling at WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26 or through the use of the Customer Portal available on the Authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.

Alternatively, the consumers can raise requests through the WASA services mobile app which can be downloaded from either the app store or the play store.

Notably, the WASA has been undergoing efforts since a while to provide best water services to the residents across Trinidad and Tobago. Reportedly, WASA on 22nd July commenced repair work in parts of North West Trinidad, served by the Maraval Water Treatment Plant.

WASA stated that the repair work is necessary as the rainy season is on peak. The repair work will assure that the water supply doesn’t stops even in during heavy rains providing a seamless experience to the residents.