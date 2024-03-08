Trinidad and Tobago local’s fill oil kegs from WASA standpipe amid water shortage, sparks outrage

In a bid to tackle the water shortage, a local of Trinidad and Tobago was captured filling his oil kegs with water from a WASA standpipe along Rochard Douglas Road by using a water hose.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a bid to tackle the water shortage, a local of Trinidad and Tobago was captured filling his oil kegs with water from a WASA standpipe along Rochard Douglas Road by using a water hose. He explained the situation and said the severe lack of water supply in his areas for weeks led him to rely on this standpipe.

Showing his disappointment, the resident named Sherrif Mohammed said that the water situation is severe in his area and that they are not getting a proper water supply even for one time.

In order to get the water, he filled his kegs three times per week and commuted it from Douglas Road to his village- Platanite Trace in Barrackpore.

He expressed his struggle and said that the situation is getting out of control as water is a basic necessity and we are not getting it properly, which is unbearable. WASA is currently endeavouring to establish a watering schedule as the dry season progresses and reservoir levels decline.

The situation has been widely criticized by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who said that the government must pay attention to the situation. While criticizing the government, Netizens also requested the government to react to the situation so that these people could get a proper supply of water.

They said that the water supply should be enhanced as it is the right of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, but due to the bad functioning of the government, people are tackling the situation which is sad. Many also relate themselves to their situation and note that this is not the only area, there are many in the country where the water situation is challenging and bad.

One mentioned,” I and my son filling from a pipe lower down the road from us.”

Another stated,” We the people in Fifth Company Village Indian walk is suffering for water also, I hear how fearfeild has hard pressure in the pipe.”

One commented,” In terms of a regular potable water supply, The Pothole National Movement has not moved from where they were 60 years ago…Yes they moved! Backwards.”

Another added,” This just sad.. plus we paying wasa bill… we get water once a week…”

Condemning the situation, the citizens said that nothing has changed in all these years and people are struggling from the water severity. Many added,” Nothing has changed in over 50 years we going back to the old days.”

People stressed that after so many years of governance, the local citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are struggling with the situation of the water shortage, then where is governance.

One stated,” This isn’t right at all..why must ppl have to face this as if they living in ancient days..imagine other old ppl who have no relatives and can’t go and tote water?? How do women who just had babies clean themsleves..women who have menstrual cycle need to bathe often..ppl need to wash..cook..lawd have mercy. Why is the government of Trinidad and Tobago suffering the ppl! Give ppl water! Stop charging them for nothing I’m their pipes.”

Many said that the people has this same problem all over the Country and said,”No water for weeks now..buying tanks but No water to fill them…so you paying wasa bill for dry taps.”