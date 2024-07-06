PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Keir Starmer on resounding victory in UK elections   

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party on a resounding victory in UK general elections

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to Keir Starmer and the Labour Party on a resounding victory in UK general elections. The elections were held on Thursday and the results were announced on the same day.

The UK Labour Party won the elections with 412 seats out of 650 and made their government in the country. During his winning speech, the next Prime Minister Keir Starmer added the “change begins now”.

He emphasized that they would have to deliver on this promise as the Labour’s position with British people is far more precarious than what its number of seats indicate.

Prime Minister Skerrit extended best wishes to the new government and said that they will look forward to deepening bilateral ties between the two nations. He added that they are looking forward to working with Prime Minister Starmer as both the nations shared friendly ties with each other.

He said, ”Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and the Labour Party on a resounding victory in UK general elections held on Thursday.”

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit also extended best wishes to the government for their successful term and noted that they will work for the betterment of the two nations.

PM Skerrit added,” We look forward to working with Prime Minister Starmer and his new government to further strengthen our strong bilateral ties. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, I extend best wishes for a successful term.”

Keir Starmer will now take over from Rishi Sunak as UK prime minister with the landslide victory by any British political party this century.

Notably, Sunak also gave a short speech on his election defeat as he failed to secure substantial seats in the polls.

Several big leaders have congratulated the UK Labour Party and extended best wishes for further collaboration. In the Caribbean, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre took to social media to extend greetings to the winners.