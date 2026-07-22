Tropical Storm Bertha Forms as Second Named Storm of 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Caribbean: Tropical Storm has strengthened into Bertha and become the second named storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. According to the met department, the weather pattern is expected to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and landfall in several places as the storm is looming over the Gulf.

Forecasters expect the storm to move slowly northwest and then westward toward the northern Gulf Coast. While it may make landfall in southeast Louisiana first, its moisture is forecast to spread into southeast Texas by Thursday or Friday. Pearland lies within the possible impact zone.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the upcoming times as the Hurricane Season 2026 is ongoing across the Caribbean and the United States. Meteorologists warn that several inches of rain could fall over a few days because the storm is moving slowly. This increases the risk of flooding in low-lying neighborhoods, along bayous, and near roads that often flood during heavy storms.

Officials urged residents to prepare themselves for rainfall as people are asked to remain cautious. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation closely. Residents are advised to stay informed through local news, the National Weather Service, and city alerts. As of now, impacts are expected to be mostly from rain rather than a direct hit, but uncertainty remains in the storm’s exact track.

According to the met department, initially fair conditions will become partly cloudy with a few light to moderate showers. There is a 30% (low) chance of heavy showers/thunderstorms favouring southern regions of Trinidad in the morning.

Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy after midnight, with scattered light to moderate showers/periods of rain. There is a 40% chance of heavy showers/thunderstorms. A moderate to high concentration of Saharan dust is expected overnight. Persons sensitive to changes in air quality are advised to take the appropriate precautions.

In the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms, gusty winds are likely and street/flash flooding may occur in areas so prone. Partly cloudy with a few light to moderate showers.