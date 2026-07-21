Three Dead After Two Boats Collide Off Saint Lucia’s West Coast

The collision sank one vessel and left another badly damaged, with 14 survivors rescued and several seriously injured.

Saint Lucia: Two boats collided head on off Saint Lucia’s western coast on Sunday midnight, leading to the death of three people. The search operation has been launched and several people are severely injured, alarming people as a similar incident happened off Guyana coasts.

According to the reports, the force of the impact sank one boat and left the other heavily damaged, triggering an immediate emergency rescue operation in total darkness.

Fourteen passengers were pulled from the water suffering from broken arms, broken legs, and other life-threatening trauma before being rushed to local hospitals. Medical teams transferred the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Authorities confirmed two initial deaths, 21 year old Mhakeida Nestor and 25 year old Debbie Dolor, while search and rescue teams continue to scour the surrounding waters for individuals who remain unaccounted for.

Following the tragic event, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre issued an official statement offering his deepest sympathies to the affected families and expressing immense gratitude to the rescue personnel.

“On behalf of the Government and people of St. Lucia, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Mhakeida Nestor and Debbie Dolor,” Prime Minister Pierre stated. “We mourn with you during this time of immense grief and pray that you find strength and comfort in the support of your families, friends and communities.”

The Prime Minister also expressed his sincere concern for the injured victims and offered reassurance to families anxiously awaiting updates on those still missing.

In his address, Prime Minister Pierre praised the brave efforts of all those involved in the midnight rescue mission under extremely dark and hazardous conditions. He extended heartfelt thanks to the Royal St. Lucia Police Force, the Police Marine Unit, the St. Lucia Fire Service, the Coast Guard and local media teams for their dedication, swift action and bravery.

Maritime authorities and the Royal St. Lucia Police Force have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the midnight crash. Search operations remain active in the waters of Anse Cochon as emergency teams work tirelessly to locate the missing passengers. The government has committed full support to both the ongoing rescue efforts and the official inquiry.