Antigua: Travel agent pleads guilty to four fraud charges in High Court

Anthony admitted to four counts of fraudulent conversion involving clients' travel funds. Sentencing is scheduled for 25 September, when the High Court will consider the extent of the financial losses.

Saint John's: A 50 year old local travel agent is facing possible prison time after admitting to multiple financial fraud charges in the High Court of Justice.

Michelle Anthony, a resident of Light Foot, officially entered guilty pleas to four counts of fraudulent conversion during a court appearance before Justice John Spencer. The legal proceedings mark a turn in a case that has drawn attention across the community.

The criminal charges stem from illegal financial dealings that took place over a two year period, spanning between 2022 and 2023. Investigators traced the fraudulent activities to key business areas in Old Parham Road and St. John’s where Anthony carried out her operations.

Under the law, fraudulent conversion occurs when a person is legally or professionally entrusted with money or property for a specific purpose, but dishonestly keeps, redirects or spends those funds for their own private use instead. In this instance, Anthony took money meant for legitimate travel arrangements and services and diverted it to her own benefit.

By choosing to enter guilty pleas on all four charges, Anthony avoided a long and public trial. Her admission formally confirms that she abused her position of trust as a travel agent and failed to deliver the services her clients had paid for.

Following the guilty pleas, Justice Spencer formally adjourned the case to September 25th for sentencing.

During the period leading up to the September court date, authorities will gather background materials and assess the full scope of the victims’ financial losses. Justice Spencer will then review these reports before deciding on an appropriate punishment, which could range from heavy financial penalties and restitution orders to significant time behind bars.