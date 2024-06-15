Know here new formats for Super 8 and final round of ICC T20 World Cup

The new formats of the Group Stage, Super 8, and road to final matches for ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup have been unveiled

Caribbean: The new formats of the Group Stage, Super 8, and road to final matches for ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup have been unveiled. As the season has been approaching the Super 8 stage, a total of 40 group stage matches have been taking place in the Caribbean and the United States.

According to the Windies Cricket, the tickets for the tournament will be available at physical box locations in the West Indies. A total of 55 matches are scheduled to take place in different rounds which will include 40 group stage matches.

In addition to that, the Windies Cricket will host 12 matches in the Super 8 stage, 2 matches in the semi-final round, and one in the end which will be labeled the final. A total of 20 teams have participated in the ICC T20 World Cup Tournament and these are divided into four groups of five, playing the four other teams in their group once.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the next round of the tournament which is known as the Super 8. The teams will then play against each other in the round for the semi-final and final round of the tournament.

According to the Windies Cricket, the format of the Super 8 tournament has been selected with their seeding in the group matches. From the four groups A, B, C and D, the top two teams based on rankings are seeded for the Super 8 stage, which comprised of two pools of four.

Group A consists of A1 and A2, Group B consists of B1 and B2, Group C consists of C1 and C2 and Group consists of D1 and D2. This means, that if any of the above teams progress, they will assume their seeded position in the Super 8, regardless if they finish first or second in the Group Stage.

Further, non-seeded teams will assume the position of the seeded team that failed to qualify.

In the road to the final, the two teams in each Super 8 group will reach the semi-finals, playing off for a chance to compete for T20 Cricket’sw biggest global prize at the Final in Barbados on June 29, 2024.

In the journey so far, six teams have been determined by the matches of the group stages for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The teams included India, USA, the West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan.

The super 8 stage matches will kick off on June 19, 2024.