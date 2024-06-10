Kirani James from Grenada wins men’ 400m race at NYC Grand Prix

Kirani James from Grenada secured victory at the men’s 400-meter race at the USATF NYC Grand Prix on Sunday with a time of 44.55 seconds, setting a new season’s best

With a time of 44.73 seconds, Kirani James finished the game ahead of Chris Bailey from the United States of America. He was followed by Wayde van Niekerk in third place with 44.74 seconds. The entire showdown turned out to be great for James as it could serve as a great practice experience ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Congratulatory greetings have been showered on Kirani James for achieving success as people called him the “Greatest of all time.” One added,” Congratulations James. may God continue to bless and keep you strong, it’s not easy what you face but hold strong.”

Notably, he defeated world record holder- Chris Baily who got the second position with the best time of 44.73 seconds. He has been great throughout several seasons of the athletic championships as recently in May he secured second place at the LA Grand Prix with 44.85 seconds.

He has remained one of the most decorated athletes in Diamond League history as he won the trophy of the championship several times including 2011, 2015, 2022, and 2023.

Kirani James has also secured other accolades in several championships and represented Grenada at different global stages. He added that he has been preparing well for the upcoming Olympic year as it made him happy to represent his island nation on such as grand stage.

Notably, A world 400 champion had also become the first Grenadines to secure a medal at the Olympics in 2012. So far, he managed to secure three medals in the Olympic games which included one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

Netizens reacted to his victory and expressed pleasure that he is ready for the upcoming Olympic games.