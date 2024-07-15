Fire officers training set to start today, last step for opening of Barbuda Airport 

The training of the fire officers for the new Barbuda International Airport is all set to begin on Monday and expected to be completed by the end of this week

Antigua and Barbuda: The training of the fire officers for the new Barbuda International Airport is all set to begin on Monday and expected to be completed by the end of this week. The training has remained the only task for the opening of the airport, gearing up for the grand celebration.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who added that this is the only thing that is being pending and everything else is ticked.

As per the recent updates, the weather station and a backup system with cloud technology have been installed. This will focus to ensure data is securely stored during the period of Hurricanes.

Now, the authorities have moved towards the final training of the fire officers that will be conducted to make them use the specific equipment at the airport. The government of Antigua and Barbuda has taken proper measures to facilitate the process and the expert will be invited to provide proper training to the officers.

Prime Minister Browne also instructed the Attorney General to start the training of the officers on Monday. Accommodation for the expert has also been arranged in Barbuda and the expenses will be covered by the government.

The Prime Minister also announced several measures to bolster government presence and services in Barbuda regarding the training of the fire officer. The cabinet has also approved the employment of five immigration officers and five customs officers to enhance operations at the airport.

In addition to that, the number of police officers who worked in Antigua and Barbuda will also be given employment amid the growing development.

The order has also been placing for a new fire truck in Barbados and the fire engine has been sourced. Prime Minister Browne added that the engine is ready for manufacturing, and these will be sent over within a matter of weeks.

He also expressed confidence that the Barbuda Airport would be come into operation very soon, enhancing the island’s infrastructure and supporting its continued growth and development.