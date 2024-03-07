Building for placement of MRI in JNF unveiled, PM Drew shares glimpses

The construction of the building for the placement of the MRI machine has completed at the Joseph N France General Hospital, St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the building for the placement of the MRI machine has been completed at the Joseph N France General Hospital, St Kitts and Nevis. The acquisition of the machine at the hospital is aimed to benefit the citizens and enhance the quality of healthcare.

The glimpses of the building have been shared by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who expressed pleasure over the advancements made at the hospital. He said that significant work has been taking place at JNF and the morgue is progressing.

He added that the morgue had been dilapidated for the last seven years.

The JNF General Hospital has been making progress over the course of time with the flourished infrastructure and installment of the efficient healthcare services. PM Terrance Drew stated that JNF Hospital made significant strides for the first time in its history.

The recruitment of an Endocrinologist, neurologist, four internists, three anesthesiologists, two pediatricians, three surgeons, four gynecologists, seven radiographers and psychologist paved the quality healthcare path for St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr Drew mentioned that these achievement marked the commitment of the Ministry of Health towards delivering better healthcare services to the citizens. Besides this, the Kidney Transplant Program has been installed for the first ever in the history of the JNF Hospital, aiming to pave the path for the modern medical care.

In addition to that, the new anesthesiology machine, fluoroscopy machine, highly advanced ultrasound machine, new CT scan machine, highest number of dialysis machines and Electroencephalogram (EEG) machine has also been installed for the first time in the history of JNF.

These advancements have been showcased by Prime Minister Dr Drew and said that these upgrades are the testament of their efforts. He said that the government of St Kitts and Nevis has been keenly focusing on the healthcare sector of the country with several steps such as repair of the hospital roof, refurbishment of the hospital foyer and the addition of ACS on the wards for the very first time.

Notably, Prime Minister Dr Drew announced the addition of the MRI machine at JNF Hospital in August 2022 and called it “as their priority”. He said that the machine would benefit the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and make the sector modern.

He said that the government has been recruiting professionals in the hospital for the smooth running of the machine. PM Drew said that the machine is the mainstay in medical practice, aiming to enhance the healthcare deliveries.