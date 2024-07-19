Antigua: Political Drama Unfolds as Opposition Walks Out During MP Smith’s Speech

In a dramatic turn of events, the Antigua and Barbuda parliament on Thursday took a surprising turn as the newest independent MP, Anthony Smith Jr., stood to make a personal speech in the parliament.

Reportedly, the former colleagues of the newest member from the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) walked out of the parliament immediately after Speaker Gerald Watts announced that Smith would be making a personal statement.

Speaker Watts stated that he permitted Smith to talk as he made a request to him. He further mentioned that he permitted because, “The examples that are given in Parliament procedure in which a personal explanation can be made and made only.”

Despite all the drama happening, Anthony Smith continued to deliver his statement highlighting that having different political views does not mean that individual is your enemy. He then also addressed the good members from his former party.

Smith, during his statement, said that the UPP he joined four years back is not the same party today. He further expressed his apologies to those who got hurt from his decision of resigning but, at the same time, he highlighted that the decision he took is for the best for Antigua and Barbuda and its citizens.

Smith, in his speech also said that the UPP’s plan to end his political career has now been failed, and he ultimately vowed to perform the best for his nation and its citizens.

It was a surprise that the MPs of the opposition party immediately returned once the speech ended. On the other hand, the members of the ruling party appreciated Smith’s talk with a standing ovation.

Smith, who just joined politics and began his career with the UPP, submitted his resignation letter to the opposition’s General Secretary on July 15, citing a misalignment of beliefs that could not be addressed. The very next day, he was sworn in as Minister of Agriculture, Land, Fisheries, and the Blue Economy, which apparently irritated UPP members.