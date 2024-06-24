Yazmyn Eastmond achieves success in U11 badminton championship

At the tender age of seven, Yazmyn Eastmond has already achieved remarkable success in badminton and she has also shown talent across multiple sports, foreshadowing a future brimming with potential

The national and Caribbean under-11 badminton champion, Yazmyn started her journey in badminton at just five years old when she triumphed in the under-9 age category at Pioneers Badminton Club in 2022.

Since then, Yazmyn has consistently competed in various tournaments, recently securing her second consecutive National Under-11 Triple Championship title at the National Junior Championships.

At the regional level, Yazmyn distinguished herself by clinching the title of under-11 singles Caribbean Badminton Champion at the 2023 CAREBACO games in Trinidad.

Additionally, she achieved runner-up positions in the Under-11 Doubles and Mixed Doubles events during the same competition. In track and field, Yazmyn began representing her school in 2023, participating in events such as the 50m sprint, broad jump, and cricket ball throw.

Her achievements include a third-place finish in the girls’ Under-7 division for cricket ball throw and a fourth-place finish at NAPSAC in the Under-9 division for the same event in 2024.

In swimming, Yazmyn demonstrated her talent by winning the Under-6 age group championship at the 2023 Inter Primary School Swimming Championships.

This year, she further showcased her abilities by securing third place in the under-6 category at Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre Swimming Competition in St. Lucia and she earned two medals from two relays at the 2024 National Long Course Championships.

A student at Happy Vale Montessori Primary School, Yazmyn owes much of her athletic development to her mother, Mariama Eastmond, a former national women’s Badminton Champion and now Badminton coach with the National Sports Council.

Yazmyn’s passion for sports was fostered by her active upbringing alongside her mother. Early on, she engaged in activities such as gymnastics, rollerblading, and scooter riding. Her enthusiasm for badminton grew from the availability of equipment at home, while exposure to track and field came through her visits to training sessions with her mother at Jump Start Athletic Club.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Yazmyn enjoys various school activities including painting, arts and crafts, making slime, and playing musical instruments such as the recorder and violin.

Currently, Yazmyn faces a financial challenge in pursuing her dream of defending her Under-11 CAREBACO Champion title at the 2024 Games in Aruba. The funds required exceed $4,720, and any support towards this goal would be deeply appreciated.