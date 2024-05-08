Small business onwers benefited in Dominica Jazz’n Creole Festival

The 13th edition of Jazz’n Creole Festival has turned out to be massive success in Dominica, bringing together a lineup of local and foreign jazz artistes on May 5, 2024.

Roseau, Dominica: The 13th edition of Jazz’n Creole Festival has turned out to be massive success in Dominica, bringing together a lineup of local and foreign jazz artistes on May 5, 2024. Small business onwers In Portsmouth and in the wider country have been benefited with open market and several business opportunities.

Jazz’n Creole Festival 2024 took place in Dominica at Cabrits National Park, featuring jazz music and creole food and cultgure. The fringe events were especially memorable this year and the festival has grown over the last 13 years, benefiting a number of sectors in North.

One of the small businesses onwers- Raykishna Ramsaroop who run Ray’s Roti, Ray’s Cream stated that the turnout this year was very good and it was great experience. She said, ”The festival tiring, but great experience and we will look forward to doing it again.”

Ray also termed it a great platform and opportunity for people with small businesses as they can grow in all aspects it has and great thing to put the products and marketing out there.

Another business onwer Joira Joseph of Aldrin’s Joseph noted, “I think, it’s good and excited, we had a lot of sales, it was great.”

Claudette Panthier Wallace- onwer of 3Cs’ Restaurant and Bar cited that the festival was great with fringe events, little warmup and as a small entrepreneur, she feels that such platforms provide boost to the businesses.

She also thanked to the organizers as the festival was well-organized and well attened, it was for the first time, but the experience was overwhelming.

In addition to that, the tourists and patrons also lauded the festival and said that they received phenomenoal experience of their life. One tourist named Judy Bray said,”I came specifically at this time to make sure that I went to the Jazz festival. I like music so I like to base my travels on either a national holiday or a music event.”