Fringe events for St Kitts Music Festival unveiled, know deets

St Kitts and Nevis: The fringe events for St Kitts Music Festival 2024 are set to be held from June 2 to 30, 2024, featuring pop-up concerts and night markets. Several local and international artistes will perform at the event and will showcase the culture and heritage of the Caribbean region.

The events are part of the St Kitts Music Festival which is scheduled to take place from June 27 to 29, 2024. The fringe activities will feature Festival Junction, White Sands Friday, St Kitts and Nevis Nationals and Olympic Trails, Binge Arrival Party, Praise Fest, and many more.

The first event will be White Sands Soiree which will be held at Carambola Beach Club at 4 pm on June 2, 2024. Festival Junction will showcase the heritage of St Kitts and Nevis at Fort Street at 3 pm on June 7, 2024, and the White Sand Friday will also offer a new tourist experience at Carambola Beach Club at 5 pm on the same day.

The festival junction will again be held on June 14, 2024, featuring Nevis Culturama Promotions where the vibrant culture and heritage will be showcased. The event will be held at Fort Street at 3 pm and the White Sad Friday will also welcome the patrons at Carambola Beach Club at 5 pm.

For June 15, 2024, St Kitts and Nevis Nationals and Olympics Trails will kickstart at Nevis Athletic Stadium, offering a platform to athletes to showcase and enhance their sporting skills at 1 pm. The second day of the tournament will be held on June 15, 2024 at the same venue.

On June 16, 2024, DJ Tero Docks Sunday Takeover will perform at Father’s Day edition at the Dock. The event will start at 7 pm. The festival junction, White Sand Friday and Fabulous Friday are set for June 21, 2024 and the venues for the events will be Main Street, Old Road at 3 pm, Carambola Beach Club and Sky Ultra Lounge at 9 pm respectively.

For June 22, 2024, the events are SKMF Jouvert, Bacchanal Summer: Summer Lemonade, Festival Junction at Dieppe Bay Fishing Tournament. Further, the Praise Fest will also be held at Antioch Baptist Church Grounds at 5 pm on June 23, 2024.

On June 24, 2024, SKMF Dockside Acquistics will be held at the Dock, Frigate Bay and SKMF Acquostic Lunch Hour will be held on June 25, 2024 and Binge Arrival Party will be held at 7 pm. It will serve as the welcome fest.

For June 25, 2024, SKMF Acoustic Lunch Hour, Agri Night Market, Escape will be held at St Kitts and Nevis. The festival junction will take place at Friday, June 28, 2024 an SKMF Food Fair and Festival Junction will be held at June 29, 2024.

White Sands Mardi Gras will be held at June 30, 2024 and Anchored will also be the last event of the fringe activities.