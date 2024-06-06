Barbados: Nigerian Sensation Tems to make debut in Tipsy Music Festival 2024

Nigerian sensation Tems is all set to make a debut in the Tipsy Music Festival in Barbados which is scheduled to be held from July 20 to 21, 2024

Barbados: Nigerian sensation Tems is all set to make a debut in the Tipsy Music Festival in Barbados which is scheduled to be held from July 20 to 21, 2024. The sensation will offer a headlining performance on the second day and bring her soulful voice, and global hits to the Caribbean.

Tems has been considered as a great music sensation worldwide with her chart-topping singles such as “Essence” and “Free Mind.” While producing great music, she earned international acclaim and a massive fanbase across the globe. Pieces of music such as Afrobeat, R&B, and other melodies have made her a global star and gained the acclamation of redefining contemporary music.

Notably, Tems will make her debut not only in Barbados but in the Caribbean which has created an excitement wave among the citizens and other tourists who attend the festival every year. Even her highly anticipated debut album, “Born in the Wild” will also released on June 7, 2024, marking huge sensations among the festival goers.

In addition to that, Tems will also be joined by several other music sensations who will entertain the audience in Barbados and enhance its tourist appeal. Other co-headlining performers will include Machel Montano and Shenseea who will join Tems on the second day of the festival.

Montano who is also known as the King of Soca will perform on the first day of the festival, bringing his high-energy and infectious beats to the stage. Shenseea will entertain her audience with her global hit single “Hit and Run” and her recently released music video for “Neva Neva.”

Besides this, the Tipsy Music Festival is considered the “event of the summer in the Caribbean” due to its artistes lineup and other colourful activities, showcasing the cultural offerings of Barbados. It is an annual festival and showcases the best of Caribbean music and culture.

The festival has gained immense popularity worldwide over the years due to its world-class performances and other offerings. The authorities of the festival also announced the “Exclusive Table Zone” for the VIP Table packages under which the patrons are offered two Tipsy Cocktail Packages.

In option 1, the package will offer $1,000 BBD, 1 750ml bottle of Whiskey, 1 750kml bottle of Vodka, 1 750ml bottle of wine, 1 750ml bottle of Rum, 3 complimentary chasers including one soda, one juice, one water, and other surprise perk.

In the second option, the package will offer $1,000 BBD, 1 750ml bottle of Cognac, 1 750kml bottle of Vodka, 1 750ml bottle of wine, 1 750ml bottle of Rum, 3 complimentary chasers including one soda, one juice, one water, and other surprise perk.