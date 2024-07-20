Barbados food and Rum Festival ready to kick off this October  

The island of Barbados is gearing up to host the much-awaited Food and Rum Festival from 24th October 2024 till 27th October 2024.

Barbados: The island of Barbados is gearing up to host the much-awaited Food and Rum Festival from 24th October 2024 till 27th October 2024. This celebration of culinary arts is organized annually by the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. which promises the audience an array of exciting activities and gourmet experiences, making it a crucial event for foodies globally.

The celebrations are scheduled to commence from October 5th with introductory events which will then lead to the main events. The festival will kickstart from the Junior Chef Cook off competition finals on October 5th which will take place from 4pm to 7pm.

This will be followed by Culture of Cuisine Talks on October 13 from 4-7pm at Hayman Market, St. Peter. These talks cost $15 per person and cover the history of rum, fascinating food stories and sustainable food practices.

On October 20, the Bajan Fair at Kensington Oval, St. Michael’s will offer a day of fun and food from noon to 8pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12, and children under 3 are free. The fair will feature live entertainment, local food, games, a cheerleading competition and a singing competition.

The main events start on October 24 with the free Oistins Under the Stars event in Oistins, Christ Church, from 7pm to 12am, with chefs Damian Leach and Renee Blackman.

On October 25, Chef Classics will offer a unique opportunity to learn recipes and tips from celebrity chefs Renee Blackman, Wandile Mabaso and Michael O’Hare. Held at various restaurants on the island, this event costs USD 100 and will run from 11:00 am. to 12:30 p.m.

The Rum Route on October 25 from 18:00 to 23:00 will offer an extraordinary rum-tasting experience, distilleries, music and movement parties. Tickets for this event are USD 100 per person. The highly anticipated, already sold-out Rise and Rum Breakfast Beach Party will take place on October 26th from 4 to 11 am.

The Journey of Food Restaurant Night on October 26 will offer visitors the opportunity to dine with international chefs in various restaurants from 7 p.m. The festival will culminate with the Liquid Gold Feast, an ultra-premium all-inclusive event with a black-tie dress code, on October 27 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 am Early bird tickets are $200 and regular tickets are $210.

The Barbados food and Rum festival, last year was awarded Caribbean’s Best Culinary festival by the world Culinary Award to which the 2024 edition promises to offer more fun and enjoyment making an unforgettable experience to all the guests. The tickets to the event are available at the official site of food and rum.