St Vincent student Faith Grant earns place at Girls’ High School after CPEA

She completed the exam with assistance, including having questions read aloud and diagrams explained through touch, as part of accommodations provided during the assessment.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines: 12-year-old Faith Grant has become the first blind student in the history of St. Vincent & the Grenadines to gain entry in the prestigious Girls High School (GHS) on Sunday, June 21. She gained 19th position in girls and 43rd overall in the 2026 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

CPEA is an assessment used in several Caribbean countries, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to evaluate students at the end of primary school and help determine placement into secondary schools.

Faith had to dodge a few hurdles while giving the exam such as getting questions read aloud to answer them and tracing diagrams on her hand. She defied all such challenges to emerge as the position-holder amongst other privileged students.

She is from the Fair Hall Government School which is presided by Principal Angella Kydd-Roberts. The institution is highly recognized for its progressive and inclusive environment which actively mainstreams students with diverse learning needs.

Former minister Gonsalves praised the school online through a video saying, “Fairhall Government School people have absolutely just opened their hearts and their minds and been creative in teaching and educating children and we have to big them up we have to recognise the magic that’s taking place at the school” he also praised Faith, “Despite the challenges, Faith is on her way to the Girls High School and it's an absolutely incredible story of skill, of talent, of perseverance, of nurturing, of love and I couldn't be more proud of this young lady.”

She recently gained praises on her graduation day on June 12th by bagging multiple awards in her name. She is a multi-talented girl with special interests in music, literature and linguistics as she is an avid reader and well-versed with Mandarin, French and Spanish. Her singing capabilities are well-displayed and praised on the internet.

Following her results, there is a widespread call to the corporate community to collect funds to contribute to her Braille kit and other important and expensive tools which will be required by her at the secondary school to pursue her studies in an unhindered manner.