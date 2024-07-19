Saint Lucia Celebrates Record Breaking Tourist Arrival: Ernest Hilaire  

Saint Lucia witnessed a remarkable growth in visitor arrival to the country for June. Ernest Hilaire shared the ground-breaking news stating a staggering increase of 42% compared to last year.

Saint Lucia: The tourism industry of Saint Lucia has witnessed a remarkable growth in visitor arrival to the country for the month of June. The Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire shared the groundbreaking news stating a staggering increase of 42% compared to last year.

The minister stated that the increase has been experienced by all the major markets with the United States leading all of them with a 55% month-on-month increase.

Hilaire further stated that the Caribbean market collectively experienced a 24% hike which could be attributed to an increase in flights from Inter-Caribbean carriers and Caribbean airlines. The airlines strengthened the ties to the Caribbean with international travel enthusiasts leading to this significant hike.

Reportedly, the most dramatic increase came from non-traditional markets categorized as the rest of the world which experienced a 327% rise in arrivals. The large influx came from cricket fans and international teams.

“We had spectators from India, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and Sri Lanka.” The minister further mentioned indicating major countries from which tourists approached.

Hilaire further stated that the “month of June for Saint Lucia was the fourth consecutive month of record-breaking arrivals and the fifth month for the year. Year to date, the island is 15% ahead of arrivals recorded for the first half of 2023 and 6% ahead of 2019.”

Apparently, the 2019 season was best till date but this year’s records even surpassed that indicating the country’s resilience towards the tourism sector, constant putting efforts for advancement.

The Deputy minister towards the final end of his speech further put better expectations for the July season awaiting it to be even better than last year's July. The minister then criticized the rumours addressing the industry is declining.

“I don’t need to say any more,” he stated confidently.

“Any talk that tourism is crashing and nothing is happening in tourism and there were no visitors coming for cricket is simply unfounded. The official data will be shared with you, clearly demonstrating the vibrant and thriving state of our tourism sector this year.” He emphasized.

