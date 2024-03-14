Saint Lucia anticipates Tourism boost with New development Bill

Ernest Hilaire, Tourism Minister, of Saint Lucia recently introduced the New Tourism Development Bill in the parliament.

Ernest Hilaire, the Deputy Prime Minister, of Saint Lucia, presented the new Tourism Development bill in the parliament recently. This bill will be implemented to enhance the tourism industry of the country and to promote the local culture of Saint Lucia to the world.

The government planned to set up a dedicated fund for tourism development, and a Database for tourism information. Minister Hilaire highlighted the absence of data.

He stated that the absence of data on tourist places and people hinders the development of the tourism sector. The government’s tourism database will cover this gap.

This tourism bill will also raise the living standards of the people of the country and also provide essential support for industries and business expansions.

The objective of this tourism bill is to enhance the reputation of Saint Lucia and to present it as a global tourist destination in the world. It will also boost the country’s economy.

To fulfill this need, the government of Saint Lucia will launch many policies. This includes issuing a certificate to the tourism partners actively involved in this sector so that security measures can be ensured.

The new tourism bill will simplify the financial aspects of the country as it is helping to increase the GDP of the nation by generating more flow of money and more opportunities among the people of the nation.

Minister Ernest Hilaire stated, “This bill will make a change in the industry. It will generate a sustainable income source that will regularly progress over time”.

The new Tourism Development Bill opens up new opportunities for the tourism sector of Saint Lucia. It will also increase the standard of living of the people of the country. The bill will enhance the tourist places of the country, which will benefit the country’s economy. This ensures the pride and honor of the nation.