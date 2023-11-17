Zarek Wilson records a lifetime best in 50 yard freestyle

Caribbean: One of the the CARIFTA region’s top juniors Zarek Wilson of Team TTO recorded a lifetime best in the 50 yard freestyle on yesterday’s opening day of the 2023 Tennesse Invitational one.

This year’s competition has LCM heats and SCY finals format. Wilson, the reigning CYG ( Commonwealth Youth Games) 50 LCM Bronze medallist was in good form. He stopped the clock in 23.13. That swim was the third fastest of his career. Only his swim at home at CYG of 23.07 and 22.95 were faster. It would earn the Alabama freshman a second swim in the finals in the afternoon.

The SCY PB was on the cards based on his peformance in the evening’s opening event, the 200 yard freestyle relay. In first collegiate race on Sep 29 he opened with 20.70 . That team had total time of 1:21.95. After the his second senior cap at the PAN AM Games in Chile Wilson was given A team duties. He did not disappoint recording a PB of 201.13.That against LSU and FSU won in a time of 1:19.65.

In Tennessee still having the confidence of the coaching staff he anchored the A team in 19.65. They placed second in 1:17.48.

Next would be the individual 50. If could do it in the relay he could replicate it with a flat start. He did just that to record a PB of 19.85 (split time 9.65).

There would be more speed on display for the 2023 CAC 4 x100 relay Bronze medallist. In the 400 yard medley relay he was the fastest freshman on the anchor leg . Wilson stroked his way to 42.69. That helped the B team to fourth in 3:09.85.

With this impressive showing as freshman Zarek can be thinking of sub 22.50 and sub 50 performances in the LCM. Also Team TTO’s relay records are all on borrowed time. For the twin island Republic it is just a matter of assembling a team as they have proven performers.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com