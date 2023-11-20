Zarek Wilson qualifies for NCAA Champs in 400 yard freestyle relay

For the 100 metre freestyle his best was set at the 2023 Futures in Ocala ,Florida. In the heats he swam 51.21( split 24.87).

Caribbean: Alabama’s Trinidad and Tobago freshman Zarek Wilson ended his first mid season invitational with on the best possible note qualifying for the NCAA Champs in the 400 yard freestyle relay.

Wilson competing for the Dynamo swim club had a PB in the 100 yard freestyle of 44.26 (split 21.26). That was set this March at the Speedo Southern Premier in Nashville Tennessee . He led off the team that placed second in the relay in 2:59.25.

In the morning LCM heats he swam to a new PB51.00 (splits 25.00 and 26.00). That earned him a second swim in the B final in the evening.

Buoyed by the PB he went out hard in 20.44. He led the field at the halfway mark . Wilson dropped the hammer on the second 50 , the fastest of the field of 22.55. The clock read 42.99 , a massive new PB by over a second. It was also well under the NCAA B time of 43.46.

There would be more to come in the the 400 yard freestyle relay. This summer Wilson won first senior medal at the CAC Games when Team TTO won a historic Bronze in a NR of 3:22.33.

Zarek got first leg duties . There his splits were 20.51 and 22.38 for another PB and NCAA B time of 42.87. What is the impact of the swim?

Zarek is now the fourth fastest ever swimmer from Team TTO. He is the ninth fastest ever swimmer from the CARIFTA region.

At number eight is Jamaican standard bearer Justin Plaschka at 42.78 (Notre Dame 2017).Number seven is Team TTO’s Caryle Bondell (Louisville 2014) 42.72.His countryman George Bovell III is next at six (Auburn 2005) 42.64. Brett Fraser of the Cayman Islands is fifth at 42.30 (Florida 2011).

Bahamian defending NCAA Division II champ Lamar Taylor is fourth with PB of 42.30 ( Henderson State 2023).Aruban Mike Schreuders is at number three with 41.88 (Missouri 2019). Dylan Carter is second at 41.73 (USC 2017). The top spot is held by Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands 40.92 (2023).

His teammates Charlie Hawk 41.45,Brazilian Kaique Alves 41.44 and Dutchman Tim Korstanje 42.17 won Silver in a school record of 2:47.94. That bettered the 2021 mark of 2:48.22 that won them the SEC Championships.

Though there his team was disqualified in the 200 yard freestyle relay Wilson’s anchor leg was timed at 19.00. The freshman has re established himself as sprint freestyler contender this year. It also solidifies the fact the once the twin island Republic puts together a relay team consistently they will contend with the best in the world.

