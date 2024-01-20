Zaida James to captain Saint Lucia team for Windward Islands cricket tournament

Zaida James, a West Indies Under-19 female cricketer, has been announced as the captain of Saint Lucia Senior Women’s cricket team for the upcoming Windward Islands 50-over tournament

Castries, Saint Lucia: Zaida James, a West Indies Under-19 female cricketer, has been announced as the captain of Saint Lucia Senior Women’s cricket team for the upcoming Windward Islands 50-over tournament. The tournament will take place in St. George’s, Grenada, from February 10 to 18.

Zaida James, who is a 19-year-old opening batter and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, last played for the West Indies senior women’s team in October during the team’s tour of Australia. She will be supported by Namiah Marcellin as the Vice Captain.

The rest of the squad includes Malika Edward, Qiana Joseph, Nesha Alexander, Niesha Cherry, Selena Ross, Destiny Edward, Teaddie Crawford, Natalia Phillip, Skyy Smith-Emmanuel, Cian Felix, Krishna Joseph, and Nerissa Crafton.

The four reserves for the team are Kanicsher Auguste, Elisha James, Britnee Norbal, and Breanna Smith.

It’s worth mentioning that last year, Malika Edward, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Namiah Marcellin, and Nerissa Crafton represented the Windward Islands in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 50-over tournament.

Saint Lucia is the defending champion of the cricket tournament.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Development of Saint Lucia announced the team for the Windward Islands WINLOTT 50 over cricket tournament. The tournament has taken place in St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 11 to 18, 2023.

Several players, such as Kanil Nelson, Neil Poyotte, Aiden Scholar, Jermian Thomas, Kareem Francis and Daniel Lorde have participated in the tournament. The tournament has enhanced the cricketing skills of the players of Saint Lucia.

The reserved players of the team were Jovan Frevier, Cyprani Norville, Samuel Jean and Armani Florius.

Besides this, the team played in the match against Grenada on December 12 at the Cumberland Playing Field. The team was coached by Alton Crafton with, with Junior Derose serving as assistant coach/manager.

Further, Netizens showcased their full faith and support for the new captain and said that her ability will lead the team efficiently. People also wished her the best for her career and demanded more representation of Saint Lucia at International Stages.