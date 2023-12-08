Young gems shine at the 18th Caribbean Child Research Conference

The 18th Annual Caribbean Child Research Conference, held on the 29th and the 30th of November, helped many talented youngsters in the Caribbean region, find a platform to display their skills.

The event was organized and held at the Five Islands Campus of the University of West Indies, lending significant credence to the event and its importance for the region. The conference was themed after the ideology, “A safer planet for every child”.

A brilliant aspect of the event was the fact that it managed to bring in many children who became a part of the proceedings both virtually and physically. By doing so, the event’s footprint was expanded significantly and it was able to reach more enthusiastic young children than it would otherwise.

Jamaican Abigay Dunkley, Vincentian Belle Adams and Trinidadian Serenity Rampersad took the top three awards at the event.

The conference was also a brilliant opportunity for children to experience the Five Islands Campus of the University of the West Indies, which is one of the best schools for higher learning in the entire region.

Pieter Bult, the UNICEF Chief for the Eastern Caribbean, graced the stage as the keynote speaker, much to the appreciation of those present at the event. He delineated his thoughts on the status of children in the region and what the future might hold for the youth of the Caribbean.

The entire experience was built to imbue a zeal or desire in the children of the region to find their footing in research-based fields and discover brilliant new heights in the future, not only for themselves, but for the benefit of the Caribbean itself.

In this regard, the endeavour was a resounding success and managed to give enthusiastic participants and intrigued observers a taste of what it is like to be engrossed in the field of research.

The conference could also be watched live on UWI TV on Facebook. This was a brilliant step that brought the entire event to the homes of many children who could not be a part of the event in real time.

Thanks to this conference and other such collaborative initiatives, the future of the Caribbean looks quite bright and secure in the hands of these brilliant young people.