Young Barbadian O’Kola wins 2023 First Tee – Doral Jr Classic Golf Tournament

The seven-year-old O'Kola from Barbados won his division at the 2023 First Tee – Doral Jr Classic Golf Tournament in Miami, Florida.

Barbados: The seven-year-old O’Kola from Barbados won his division at the 2023 First Tee – Doral Jr Classic Golf Tournament in Miami, Florida. He scored a low par of 34 in the two-day competition held last week.

Sponsored by the Orange Bowl, the tournament attracted over 600 young golfers from 45 countries in the 14 and Under age group.

O’Kola, who attends Providence Elementary, is no stranger to international competitions. Last year he won the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s Tournament in Quincy, Illinois with a score of 29, which was one of the lowest scores in the history of the tournament and a winning total of 63. He also came first at Doral and was on the podium in games in Italy and Brazil.

This year, he placed first in tournaments in Uganda and South Africa and won the lowest round in both tournaments.

O’kola is definitely a young golf sensation, and the country is looking forward to hearing about his performances in 2024.

Besides this, another player, named Noah Clarke, has won the under-14 section of the IRT Híbrido Iberoamericano U1800 2023 online hybrid chess event.

A hybrid event is one where players play online via a chess-playing platform, but all from one place under the supervision of an arbiter or chess.

Clarke was the top-rated player in his section and after the first three games played on the first day of the six-round event, he was the sole leader with 2-1/2 points. On the second day, he duly repeated the results to finish in clear first place on five points from six games. He won four games and drew two against Miguel Andres Perez Marcano and Aranza Victoria Luzardo Lopez, both of Venezuela.

In the under-10 section, Jerimiah Farley placed second, but it was tough going for the other Barbadians who competed in the tournament that attracted 60 players from Venezuela, Peru, St Lucia and Barbados in five sections.

These two athletes brought immense potential to Barbados for being represented at the international athletes in 2023.