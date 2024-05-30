Yellow level adverse weather alert issued for Trinidad and Tobago ahead of hurricane season

The yellow level adverse weather alert has been placed for Trinidad and Tobago due to the 70% chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity

Trinidad and Tobago: The yellow level adverse weather alert has been placed for Trinidad and Tobago due to the 70% chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorm activity. The alert came into place on Wednesday and will run through Thursday night.

As per the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, the passage of a low-level trough has been creating disturbances with the highly active shower activities. With the trough level, the country is predicted to experience gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h and other storming activities.

The yellow weather alert also predicted that Trinidad and Tobago could experience street flooding and localized ponding, resulting in mild destruction. The met department asked the public to adopt a cautious approach as the chances of flash flooding are high for low-lying areas.

The heavy showers and thunderstorm activities can lead to fallen trees, displace unsecured items and raise the level of the sea which is harmful to Trinidad and Tobago. Variably cloudy weather with periods of showers has been predicated for the country in the coming days as the thunderstorm activities have been causing disruptions.

The citizens are asked to remain vigilant and get all the updates about the weather to enhance their preparedness which is important in this period of time. For the coming days, the weather is set to remain generally fair and breezy despite the isolated, brisk shower.

As per the met department, the pedestrians and motorists must have to protect themselves during these days. They are also asked to avoid wading or driving through flood waters and get prepared with loose outdoor items and livestock.

Notably, the hurricane season 2024 has been approaching the Caribbean region and it is predicted to remain above average due to the climate change issue. The small island states are prone to rising sea levels and climate change due to their locations, despite contributing even less than 1% to the emission of fossil fuels.

The predicted hurricane season is the result of climate change which is massively caused by developed worlds that are higher emitters of carbon and fossil fuels with their different experiments. So, the governments of these countries have voiced against the issue and demanded a robust framework and strategic action against climate change.

Climate financing and other efforts should be put in place by the developed world as the issue has been causing a threat to the survival of the small island developing states.