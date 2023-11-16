World Fisheries Day returns, week of activities announced

World Fisheries Day is all set to return on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate the marine resources

St Kitts and Nevis: World Fisheries Day is all set to return on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate the marine resources. The celebration will take place with a week of activities from November 18 to November 25, 2023, under the theme “Cast the Net.”

The celebration will explore the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and enhance the ways of protecting life. The event will also celebrate the sustainable fishing practices and rich biodiversity of St Kitts and Nevis.

Responsible fishing and a chance to interact with local fishers and participate in coastal cleanups will be part of the celebration of World Fisheries Day.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Marine Resources, unveiled the calendar of the week of activities and invited the fisherfolks to engage with stakeholders. He said that the event will serve as the platform for exploring the opportunities in the marine environment.

World Fisheries Day- Week of Activities

On Saturday, November 18, 2023

The day will feature two events which are:

Minister’s World Fisheries Day Address

Beach Cleanup (Nevis) – 6:00AM

On Sunday, November 19, 2023

The day will feature two events which are:

The name of the event is Church Service Ebenezer Methodist Church Station. The event will be held at Street Old Road – 9:00 AM

Fishing Tournament Old Road Fisheries Complex 12:00 PM – UNTIL

On Monday, November 20, 2023

The day will feature the event which is:

Wear Blue Day

On Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Staff Retreat Ramada Resort 8:00 AM

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Media Day

On Thursday, November 23, 2023

Talks in Schools – 9:00AM

On Friday, November 24, 2023

Fish Fry Friday Basseterre Fisheries Complex 4:00PM – 10:00PM

On Saturday, November 25, 2023

Beach Cleanup (St. Kitts) – 6:00AM

Samal Duggins said that as the Minister responsible for marine resources, he always looked for ways for farmers, fisherfolks and consumers. The marine ecosystem and natural reserves should be celebrated and protected.

The week of activities have been designed to cater the need of the fisherfolks and marine reserves.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com