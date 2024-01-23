World ARC completes 15-month journey, to return Saint Lucia in April 2025

World ARC has departed from the IGY Rodney Bay Marina which was on a 15-month voyage

Castries, Saint Lucia: World ARC has departed from the IGY Rodney Bay Marina, which was on a 15-month voyage. The ship has been sailing around Saint Lucia in December and will return to the country in April 2025.

The Saint Lucia Yacht Club (SLYC) is one of the oldest recreational institutions in Saint Lucia. It was established in 1964, so it turns 60 this year and to celebrate this occasion, the club will be planning a number of events. The Club is an unincorporated entity, with membership open to the local and overseas public.

The Club is located on Reduit Beach, next to the Ramp. Its facilities include a Bar and Restaurant, a Squash Court, Sailing equipment and a tent (owned by Events Saint Lucia), which can be rented for large events. The Club hosts regional regattas (The Mango Bowl) annually, as well as activities for the Annual Race for Cruisers (The Arc).

The Club works with the Saint Lucia Yachting Association and the Saint Lucia Squash Association to promote Sailing and Squash and to encourage and develop programmes that are accessible to all Saint Lucians.

This has enabled our young sailors, such as Luc Chevrier and Stephanie Devaux-Lovell, to represent the country at international sports events. They hope that Luc will represent Saint Lucia at the Olympic Games in Paris this year.

At yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of the SLYC, a new Board was elected, with Peter Lang returning as Commodore. A busy schedule of activities and developments is planned for 2024. In addition to hosting many events for its membership, the Club and the Yachting Association hope to develop Saint Lucia as a regional hub for training.

