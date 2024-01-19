Work progressing smoothly at New NHC model homes in Conaree: PM Drew

The work has been progressing significantly at the new NHC model home in Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The work has been progressing significantly at the new NHC model home in Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew made the announcement and lauded the workers for their dedication to the project.

PM Drew paid an official visit to the site on Thursday and expressed pleasure with the growth of the project. He said,” I am pleased to witness the impressive strides at the new NHC model home in Conaree! I visited yesterday, and the dedication of the workers is truly commendable. Well done.”

The government of St Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the National Housing Cooperation, has been constructing 2,400 affordable modern smart homes for the citizens. The number of houses will be increased by 600 per year. NHC and the government have signed a contract with a Trinidad Developer, East Coast Housing Development, to finance the project.

The project was unveiled during the groundbreaking ceremony on September 18, 2023. It is aimed at constructing modern homes across St Kitts. During the time, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and other members of the cabinet attended the ceremony.

Earlier, in May 2023, hundreds of nationals and residents gathered at the parking lot of the NHC for the housing fair. During the fair, the citizens showcased designs and blueprints of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. The aim of the houses is to meet the demand of the citizens for affordable housing.

Besides this, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also launched an online application portal to allow persons to apply to own one of the 2400 smart homes. Samal Duggins- Minister of Creative Economy, also encouraged the citizens to enrol on their application for the homes as it will mark the efforts of the government to improve the lifestyle of the nationals.

The homes will be constructed on the lands which are already owned by the successful applicants or on state-owned land, which will be further sold to the qualified persons.

Besides this, the government and NHC are looking for ways for people whose finances or age do not allow them to qualify for a mortgage.