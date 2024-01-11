Work officially kickstarts on new bus stop of St Peters: PM Terrance Drew

Work has officially kickstarted on the new bus stop for the St Peters Community in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Work has officially kickstarted on the new bus stop for the St Peters Community in St Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced this news and said that 2024 is off to a great start for the developmental work.

The project is aimed at enhancing public transportation accessibility, ensuring convenience for residents, and promoting sustainable mobility. PM Drew said that the bus stop will also improve the connectivity of the community with other areas of St Kitts and Nevis.

He said that the construction of the bus stop marked the commitment of the government toward the creation of a sustainable infrastructure. He added, ”As we build towards a more connected and commuter-friendly community, your support and patience are truly appreciated.”

Notably, the work has also started on the main road project in St Peters. PM Drew announced the news and said that the initiative is a significant step forward in their commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity for all citizens.

He added,” The project’s commencement represents our dedication to improving our communities. Together, let’s build a better future.”

Prime Minister Drew shared glimpses of the site as they visited multiple places to assess several projects which are underway in St Kitts and Nevis. While assessing St Peters Community, PM Drew added that the work is happening at a steady pace and the people of the community will soon get their new bus stop.

Besides this, he also visited the towm of Cayon and analyses the projects such as community centre and BEAD. He first visited the well site where BEAD has been progressing the well to bring the needed water to the people of Cayon.

Further, PM Drew also visited the community centre where work has been reaching its final stage. Lastly, he visited the Cayon High School, where they have redone. Additionally, painting by alumni, parents and staff led by Principal Wattley is taking place. Let’s applaud this effort. More work is to be done at the school.

Meanwhile, the government has started the work in Green Valley, Cayon. PM Drew said that it is a privilege to serve the good people of Cayon.