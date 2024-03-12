Women’s Symposium turns out big hit, Melissa Skerrit shares glimpses

The Women’s Symposium hosted by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit has turned out to be a great success in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The Women’s Symposium hosted by Housing Minister Melissa Skerrit has turned out to be a great success in Dominica. She said that the event served as the perfect platform to encourage women and address the critical issues faced by them in communities.

The symposium was attended by about 150 women and highlighted the contribution of some notable women who managed to pave their path with grace and determination. It was hosted under the theme- “Find your Peace, Find Your Purpose,” on March 9, 2024.

She also extended gratitude to the featured speakers and said,” Thank you to everyone who came together to execute this vision. Teamwork truly makes the dream work.” Melissa Skerrit further noted that the event turned out to be a great success with the great support of a group of motivated women who played exceptional roles in their respective fields.

The symposium was at first addressed by the Featured Speaker Dr Thecla Fitz-Lewis who is CEO and Principal Consultant for Lewis Management and Consultancy Services (LMCS). She played a great role in the public and private sectors in the position of the leading executive.

She also addressed several regional conferences as a featured speaker, academic advisor, guest speaker, and motivational speaker.

The second featured speaker of the day was Donna Hinkson who has over twenty-five years of experience in senior-level management in the business industries including Merchandising, Hotel and Tourism, Banking Finance, and Insurance.

She has also been providing service in the practices of Wealth Management and Financial Planning in the key areas of Budgeting, Risk Management, and Insurance needs.

The third speaker of the day was Nataile Andrea Josphe who has worked as a cosmetologist and launched her brand Genesis Unisex Salon which serves both men and women. She also served as the female lead vocalist in the Dominica Swinging Stars band from 2000 to 2006.

Cindy Emmanuel-Mclean was the fourth speaker of the day who is a seasoned professional with a specialization in operational services. She has worked in several fields including the operations management for major sporting events globally including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Melissa Skerrit added that the women have great progress on different days and the symposium is hosted to reflect those strides. The aim of the event is to support and empower other women, emphasizing the importance of unity among women.

Besides this, Melissa Skerrit also hosted the Sheprenuer Bus Tour as part of an initiative to empower women in society. The bus tour took women to different women-owned businesses around the city and its outskirts.

The aim of the tour was to enhance the potential of women and encourage their focus towards their life goals.