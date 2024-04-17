Women’s Symposium returns to Dominica with second edition on growing public demand

On the growing demand, the Women’s Symposium is all set to return to Dominica with its second edition under the theme- “Find your Peace and Purpose” from April 20 to 21, 2024.

The event will be hosted by Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing, who stated that the first edition of the symposium turned out to be a massive success, which was held on March 9, 2024. The applicants have been invited by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit as the registration forms are now out.

The symposium is designed to address critical everyday issues faced by women in society and enhance the ways of empowering women in different fields and sectors of development. On the first day of the event, the symposium will take place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at Intercontinental Cabrits Resort and Spa.

The women are invited in the dress code of orange and green on the first day, where snacks and lunch will be provided. Melissa Skerrit stated that the event will provide a chance to inhale confidence and exhale doubt about several issues women face.

On the second day, the symposium will invite the women in the dress code of red and yellow and take place from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the State House Conference Room. It will also address several areas of development and measures that will be significant for the growth of women in society.

The first edition of the symposium was held on March 9, 2024, under the same theme at Fort Young Hotel, where the women were invited in the dress code of Purple or Pink. Melissa Skerrit added that the event had turned out to be a success as women from different communities participated and shared their concerns about several issues.

In this edition as well, the women will be invited to tackle issues and outline ways of enhancing the measures for women’s empowerment and their overall growth. Further, these issues will be addressed by special speakers and guests who are experts in the field.

The first and prime speaker of the event will be Melissa Skerrit who will speak about the women issues and suggest ways of improving the situation in the society. The second speaker will be Dr. Thecia Fitz who is DBA Leadership and Organization Psychology.

The third and fourth speakers will be Dr. Diane Robinson who is the Medical Director and Donna Hikinson who is the Financial Planner. The fifth speaker will be Natalie Andrea Joseph who is entrepreneur and outline ways of growing contribution of women in entrepreneurship.