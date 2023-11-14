Woman stabbed to death by abusive common-law husband

The suspect has been identified as Vishal Appadu, a former rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and former prison officer of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS)

Guyana: Romona Lall, a 32-year-old woman and a mother of 3 from Lot 1503 Kilcoy Chesney, Corentyne, Berbice, was reportedly stabbed to death by her abusive common-law husband. She shared a relationship with a common-law husband for the past ten (10) years.

This was revealed by Lall’s relatives today during an interview with Guyana Daily News.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal Appadu, a former rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and former prison officer of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

The man who is now a taxi driver, murdered Lall between 17:50hrs on Saturday and 12:15hrs on Sunday at the Sunset Hotel located in Kitty, Georgetown.

Priya Narine, the cousin of Lall, revealed that she saw CCTV footage which showed the victim and Appadu arriving at the Sunset Hotel in Kitty, Georgetown on Saturday afternoon before she was found nude, and dead with stab wounds about her body the following day.

Narine went on to disclose Lall would often be beaten by Appadu and isolated from her relatives. The woman said sometime last week the victim was again beaten by the man, and as a result of the beating Lall left the home she shared with the former GDF rank in Berbice and went back to her mother’s house, in Essequibo.

The woman’s cousin further stated that between Wednesday and Thursday, morning the former prison officer went to Lall’s mother’s house in Essequibo where he cried and begged Lall for a second chance.

As a result of his begging, Narine said that Lall agreed to give the man a second chance on Friday last in the morning hours.

After Lall agreed to give the suspect a second chance, she was informed by him that he had parked his car in Georgetown and took public transportation to go by her mother’s place in Essequibo.

Because the car was parked in Georgetown, the couple decided to go for the car in Georgetown and then return to Essequibo to collect their children so that they could all go back to their home in Berbice together.

It was disclosed that after the couple went to a location in Georgetown and collected the car the couple travelled down to their home in Berbice where the two of them spent Friday night.

The following day (Saturday) the couple missed a boat which they were supposed to take to travel to go back to Essequibo to collect their children, as a result, they booked a room at the Sunset Hotel in Kitty Georgetown. Narine further told this publication that it is unclear what exactly transpired between the couple while they were at the hotel, they later received the tragic news of her death and were shown CCTV footage by detectives of her and Appadu entering the hotel and him later exiting alone.

Narine concluded by saying that Lall although she was being abused by Appadu forgave him and tried to make their relationship work because she wanted her family to stay together.

On Sunday the Guyana Police Force (GPF), said in a statement that Khersattie Bettencort, the proprietor of Sunset Hotel, informed them that the victim and an identifiable male companion went into the hotel at around 17:55 hrs on Saturday and booked a room.

They were given the keys to the room, which is situated on the first floor, and they were expected to book out at 12:00hrs on Sunday. However, at 20:07 hrs on Saturday night, the identifiable male exited the room alone and left the hotel.

According to the Receptionist at the hotel, at about 07:00 hrs yesterday morning, she reported for work and took over duties from another Receptionist. She then checked the overnight sheet and observed that 11 persons had to check out of the hotel at 12:00hrs yesterday.

At about 12:15hrs yesterday she observed Lall did not check out from Room 4, and as such, she decided to make checks. The Receptionist said she knocked on the door and called out but got no answer.

She then took another key, opened the room door, and saw Lall lying motionless on the floor, naked. She immediately informed the owner of the hotel and summoned the police.

A broken Guinness bottle and a 592 beer bottle were seen on the floor. What appeared to be blood stains were also seen on the bed and walls of the room.

Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead by a Doctor of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The scene was photographed and processed by detectives, and the body of the deceased was examined for marks of violence, one stab wound was seen to the left side of the chest with a broken Guinness bottle head seen in the wound. There were also abrasions to the lower abdomen and three stab wounds to her back.

Detectives have extracted CCTV footage from cameras on the building, which captured when the victim and the male suspect entered the hotel and when the male left the hotel.

Lall’s body is presently lying at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect, this publication understands, has fled the country.

