Woman lost her life under brutal murder

A naked body of a woman with 10 slab wounds found in the brushes on Sunday at Experiment New House Scheme's vacant plot, West Coast Berbice

Guyana: A naked body of a woman with 10 slab wounds found in the brushes on Sunday at Experiment New House Scheme’s vacant plot, West Coast Berbice.

The nude body was discovered dead and it was identified that the woman’s name is Daniele Charles who is a laborer working with NDC Drainage and Irrigation and department of number 30 village

As the police arrived at the scene, they found the clothes of a woman; a multi-color top with blood stains on it, undergarments and jeans.

Police even stated that the undergarments were in a cut open state.

Shockingly, a used condom with its wrapper was also found near a woman’s feet. Even the folded tissue was seen between the legs of a dead body of a woman.

The dreadful situation of her was so hard to see, the inspection discovered the aggregate of 10 stab wounds.

Moreover, approximately 6 were near the abdomen, two on the throat , one of chest and on the left side of the breast.

Further, it was examined that the woman was drunk, and was at a bar at Bath Settlement, WCB last night along with her friends and relatives.

Her relatives left her at the bar with her friends on Saturday evening.

However, the signals say that she had already left the bar when all this happened.

As her young son Yeukini Joseph told police that her mother called her around 3 am to ask whether he is fine or not, to which he even replied.

But then the call got disconnected, however the time she called him, the background was silent which gives the signal that she has already left the bar.

He even tried to call her back, but the phone did not connect, and was switched off.

At the scene, where the incident happened, were 11 houses and the residents expressed their concerns on the murder.

They termed it as brutal murder. One said she was asleep when she heard the screaming sounds, till she came out and saw men standing out of the truck and a body lied on the ground under bushes.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. contact@associatestimes.com