Woman hospitalised after brutal attack by ex-husband in Maracas

Trinidad and Tobago: A 28-year-old woman became a victim of an assault by her ex-husband around 9:00 pm on Tuesday, 26 December, in her home in Hamilton Trace in Maracas, a locality in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago.

As per the reports, the victim was in the yard of her home that night when her ex-husband went to the place suddenly.

Before she was able to understand anything, her ex-husband attacked her without giving her any hint and started beating her. Immediately after the brutal attack on the victim, the suspect fled from the place.

Somehow, the wounded victim was able to raise the alert for her safety and in the hope of getting help from nearby.

The people in the neighbourhood realised the incident of the attack on the woman and instantly went for rescue and found the victim in a half-life state.

The woman was instantly transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical help under the observation of trained medical staff.

After the primary check-up, the condition of the victim was reported, which mentioned that in the attack victim suffered from multiple injuries and lost very much blood, with a skull fracture.

The victim survived the attack by getting medical help on time. She was treated for a fractured skull, wounds to both left and right hands and partial amputation to the pinky finger on her left hand.

The police department was also informed about the incident of the brutal attack on the woman, in response to which the local police station took charge.

Officers from the local department instant visited the place to confirm the crime. Straight after, they took control of the scene of the incident and started with early investigations.

The investigation by the police is ongoing to trace the suspect by collecting evidence from the scene and information available about him.

The people of the community are coming forward to help the police officers by providing them with the information they have about the incident and also about the suspect.

The people are hoping for the betterment of the victim and also demanding justice for the victim. Locals are looking for updates on the case and want a quick resolution in the case with the arrest of the suspect.