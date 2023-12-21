Woman faces murder charges of US visitor in Trinidad

A 20-year-old woman faces the charges of murder of her own 66-year-old US visitor uncle while he visits Trinidad on Monday, 3 July 2023.

As per the reports, the victim arrived in Trinidad on Saturday, 1 July, to celebrate his 67th birthday with his family and friends. He later lost his life on the trip by getting burnt on 3 July.

The woman is identified as Bridget Ramsumair of Endeavor Chaguanas, and the victim is identified as Ghani Bobby Ramloachan, who is a US citizen.

Before the incident, a missing report was filed to the Caroni police station around 8:30 pm on Sunday, 2 July, when he was last seen.

The police department immediately took action in response to the report and started the investigation.

For the investigation, the details of the rented car of the victim registered as PEB 5743, were collected from the Alamo Car Rentals in Piarco.

By tracing the collected details and following the GPS coordinates of the car, police officers went to the location of Caroni South Bank Road near a lagoon off the roadway. On the place, police found the burnt vehicle, which they found suspicious.

Straight after, officers went for the inspection of the burnt vehicle, where they found the remains of a burnt human being in the trunk of the car.

After an in-depth inspection of the scene and car, they confirmed that the burnt car was the same as the rented car by the victim through a matching number plate. It marked the confirmation of the dead body to be of the missing US citizen.

The current investigation and evidence collected by experts point all the figures towards Ramsumair that she killed her uncle.

The suspect is now asked to reappear to the Chaguanas Magistrate virtually to face charges for the murder of her uncle.

The statements of the court and verdict will make the complex case more clear and highlight the different aspects of the incident.

It still needs to be known which evidence collected by the authorities makes the young woman suspect of the murder.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown to the public as many complexities are going around the case.

Friends and family of the victim are in deep shock from the incident and are trying to come out of the pain of the loss of a loved one who came to celebrate their birthday in Trinidad.

People in the communities around are praying for the betterment of the family of the victim. There are also eyes of everybody on the virtual hearing of the court to get more details about the case and are hoping legal proceedings will bring justice respectively.