Woman discovered burnt and dead in Lowlands murder case

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman added as another victim of murder on the island of Tobago after she was found burnt and dead while tied up in her vehicle in the Lowlands city on the night of Tuesday, 26 March, around 10:00 pm. The report says that the woman was also gagged by the suspect during the assault.

As per the information, the police department was made aware of the motor vehicle set on fire and the murder of the woman by the people passing by the location in Lowlands, a city in the southern part of Tobago.

The investigating department from the police station took charge of the report of the crime in the region of their jurisdiction. The police officers went to the crime scene and marked the report as authentic after seizing the place.

The investigation was initiated from the crime scene to collect the relevant pieces of evidence that could help them to lead the investigation in a direction. The police officers discovered the dead body of the victim and the designated medical officer was summoned to the crime scene.

The designated medical officer looked over the dead body and made his pronouncement while sharing the initial observations with the investigating officers after which the body was taken for the forensic examination.

The deceased victim of the murder case was identified as a resident of the Lowlands city of Tobago, who was professionally working as an employee of Jade Distributors. She was known by her documented name, Deborah Gopaul.

The police officers are on a manhunt mission against the culprit involved in the murder of the woman. The officers are conducting inquiries to trace the suspect. The number of culprits involved in the case is still to be known while the reason for the murder is not known yet.

This is the tenth case that is reported in the nation of Trinidad and Tobago where a woman became the victim of murder in this year so far. Meanwhile, on the island of Tobago, this is the seventh murder recorded till now.

The last case of murder in Tobago was reported on Sunday, 3 March, in which a man was found shot dead at Canoe Bay locality of Friendship Estate in Tobago. The man was identified by his name of Rabindranath Bridgemohan, who was reported missing since Friday, 1 March.