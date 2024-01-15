Winston Pity gets bail in Point Fortin case of 2008 for releasing 4 women

Ex-police sergeant, Winston Pity, was granted bail in the case of taking four women out of holding cell at Point Fortin police station.

Trinidad and Tobago: An ex-police sergeant, Winston Pity, was granted bail on Thursday, 11 January, who was jailed in the case of taking four women for pizza in 2008 who were kept in a holding cell at the police station of Point Fortin, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad. The appeal of his conviction and sentence is still pending.

Ronnie Boodoosingh, the Justice of Appeal, granted Sergeant Winston Pity bail of 200 thousand dollars or the cash bail of 40 thousand dollars as an alternative on Thursday.

As per the reports, Winston Pity was convicted by Justice Hayden Saint Clair Douglas after a judge-only trial last year on 23 April 2023.

He was charged with two misbehaviour counts for which he was sentenced to eight years and ten years in the last of the previous year on 15 December.

The charges on Winston Pity were for illegally releasing four women from police custody, taking them out from the holding cell of the Point Fortin police station, and returning them after two hours. It was alleged at the time of his arrest that the women he released were Colombian.

Sergeant Winston Pity was also found guilty of demanding a junior officer to make wrong entries in the dairies of the police station. This was to pretend that those four women were always in the cells and never went out with Sergeant.

As per the records, all the offences were recorded and took place nearly sixteen years ago on 24 March 2008.

People of the communities around Point Fortin and nation after hearing the Winston Pity case are sharing their opinions and showing their concerns about the law management.

People are saying, “May be the law system is joke now. Officers like this think law belongs to them and they can do anything they want. Why no one stops them? Or everyone is like that. If our police officers will give favour to the criminals like this what will happen, how we can be safe and secure.”

People also said, “Strong action must be taken against such people. Why the case is going on for long and why he is getting bail. This shows that out authorities don’t care about local life. This is the mark of a damaged society.”

People of the communities around Point Fortin are demanding for the justice and take required actions against Winston Pity.