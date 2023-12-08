Winlott Windward U15 Cricket to bowl off in St Vincent, know schedule

The matches will run through December 17, 2023, and four teams will participate in the tournament

Caribbean: Winlott Windward Islands Under 15 Cricket Tournament will bowl off in St Vincent on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matches will run through December 17, 2023, and four teams will participate in the tournament.

Six matches will be hosted in the tournament, which will further determine the position of each team in the points table. The tournament is also titled “Super 6”, and the teams will compete against each other for first, second and third positions.

The team which will receive the first position ultimately reaches the finals of the tournament. The second and third position holders will compete will each other to become second finalists. For the third position, the match will be decided according to the points table.

St Vincent will host two matches every day at Park Hill and Cumberland.

The schedule of the matches has been unveiled.

Schedule of Winlott Windward Cricket Tournament

On December 12, 2023

The tournament will be kicked off by the match between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Dominica at Park Hill. The match will start at 9: 30ET.

The second match of the day will be held between Saint Lucia and Grenada at Cumberland. The match will start at 9: 30ET.

On December 13, 2023

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia will come face to face in the third match of the tournament at Park Hill. The match will be held at 9: 30ET.

Dominica and Grenada will compete against each other in the match. The match will be held at Cumberland at 9: 30ET.

On December 15, 2023

The last day of the tournament will feature the match between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada at Park Hill. The match will start at 9: 30 ET.

The last match will be held between Saint Lucia and Dominica at 9: 30 ET. The location is Cumberland.

These matches will determine the status of the teams in the final round of the tournament. The match for the final and the third place will be held on December 17, 2023, at Park Hill and Cumberland, respectively.

Notably, the trophy of the last tournament was secured by Saint Lucia in April 2023. This year, Saint Lucia will begin its journey against Grenada.