Windwards wins second match in Women’s Super 50, beats Leewards

Caribbean: Windward Island secured victory in the third match of the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cricket Cup on Friday night. The team won the match against Leeward Island by 115 runs and marked the second win on the board of the tournament.

The match took place in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis and the toss was won by Leeward Women who sent the Windward Women to the bat. However, the decision has not turned in the favour of the former as the latter posted an imposing total of 270 runs with the loss of five wickets in their 50 overs.

The top-order batter Zaida James showcased a good performance with a brilliant inning of 67 runs. Further, the partnership between Aly Fletcher and Kimone Homer played exceptionally and gave a good total to the team. The former made 32 runs and the latter played the inning of 30 runs, marking the total of 270 runs.

Further, Nerissa Crafton assisted the team in proving her worth with 35 runs and played an important innings. Jannillea Glasgow also played the unbeaten inning of 51 runs, contributing from the lower order, making the team perform well in the match.

While playing for chasing the target of 271 runs, Jahzara Claxton made 40 runs and assisted the team in showcasing a good performance. However, she was the only one who played well and helped the team chase the target.

Despite her efforts, the team was restricted to 155 as Windward Women turned down all the players in 31.3 overs. Claxton contributed from the middle order; however, others faced a tough spot in playing well.

Pearl Etienne and Janillea Glasgow led the attack and secured the two wickets for the Windward team at the tournament’s bowling opening. While maintaining the pressure, Windward Island’s bowlers played well with captain Afy Fletcher.

The CG United Women’s Super 50 Cricket Tournament has been staged in St Kitts and Nevis and is an important cup for women’s cricket. For the upcoming fixtures, the matches will be between Lava Queens and Jamaica at St Paul’s.

Netizens have been enjoying the tournament and showered their love for women who are playing cricket with huge spirits. They lauded the women of both teams and said that they are progressing with their performance.

Many also lauded the Windward women who played well in their batting as well as bowling inning, garnering wishes. One added,” Congrats ladies and happy women’s day..continue to make us proud. Well done Windward Islands on a fabulous win.”