Windward Islands wins by 2 wickets against Trinidad and Tobago in CG United Women’s Super-50 Cup opener

Windward Islands women’s cricket team won by 2 wickets against Trinidad and Tobago Women’s team in Match 1 on March 4, 2024, of CG United Women’s Super-50 Cup at Conaree Cricket Centre in Saint Kitts.

Trinidad and Tobago Women’s team won the toss and chose to bat first. The Umpires were JM Williams and J Persaud. The match referee was S Rawlins.

After the match, the scorecard was in the favour of Windward Islands women’s team with 186 runs in 49.0 overs on a loss of 8 wickets whereas Trinidad and Tobago women’s team scored 185 runs in 48.2 overs.

Windward Island’s team played a wonderful inning and ensured that Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas would have a hard time on the ground in both batting and bowling.

Windwards Afy Fletcher took 3 wickets for 40 runs and Carena Noel took 2 wickets for 18 runs, the Windwards made the Trinidad and Tobago team back to the pavilion for 185 runs in the 49th over.

Trinidad’s Lee-Ann Kirby bounced back for his team when she scored a whopping half-century in just 35 balls but the efforts eventually went in vain.

Windwards started their batting inning with a comfortable start. Namiah Marcellin and Malika Edward played a partnership of 39 runs without any loss but things eventually started to deteriorate.

Windwards after a few balls, encountered a loss of 5 wickets for just 55 runs but when the going got tough, the tough got going.

Nerissa Crafton and Jannillea Glasgow played a 90-run partnership and took the score from 55 runs for 5 wickets to the verge of winning.

Nerissa made 45 runs in 76 balls and Jannillea made 62 runs in 115 balls.

Windwards achieved the target in the 49th over with 2 wickets in hand.

Windwards Cricket Association mentioned “Our team is determined to learn from the mistakes of today’s match and we will take the positive learning with us. Tomorrow is a rest day for the team, but we will play with our best potential on Wednesday when we face off with the Guyana Women’s team”.