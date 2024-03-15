Windows, doors and electrical systems installed at Cayon High School: PM Drew

The work on the Cayon High School has been progressing rapidly as the widows, doors, and electrical systems have been installed in an entire block of the school.

St Kitts and Nevis: The work on the Cayon High School has been progressing rapidly as the widows, doors, and electrical systems have been installed in an entire block of the school. Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Terrance Drew shared the update and announced the completion of an upgraded bathroom facility.

He shared glimpses on social media and expressed pleasure in witnessing the significant progress of the school. PM Drew added that the work on the Cayon High School has been growing which marked a crucial enhancement to the school’s infrastructure.

This was the follow-up visit of PM Drew for their last inspection of the school which was held in January 2024. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanely and other officials from the Ministry of Education.

He expressed pleasure in sharing the progressing report and said that these developments showcased the commitment of the government of St Kitts and Nevis towards the enhancement of the education sector.

PM Drew added,” These developments underscore our unwavering commitment to providing our students with a conducive learning environment.” He mentioned that the infrastructure would build a conducive learning environment for the students who will explore new ventures and opportunities in their lives.

He also reiterated the commitment of the government and said that the enhancement of the education sector is their priority. He mentioned that the government would work for the empowerment of the youth and the nation’s development.

PM Terrance Drew added,” We will continue to prioritize investments in education to empower our youth and drive our nation’s development forward.”

He extended gratitude to the staff of the High School for their tireless efforts in creating a nurturing space for the students to thrive.

He said,” Thank you to the dedicated educators and staff at Cayon High School for their tireless efforts in creating a nurturing space for our students to thrive.”

The Cayon High School is also aimed at enhancing the sustainable goals of St Kitts and Nevis with the building of the infrastructure.

PM Drew visited several times at the school and met with the authorities to discuss about the progress of the infrastructure building. He assured the staff and students that his government will work tirelessly to address the issues faced by the school.

He also expressed his commitment to providing education in a safe and conducive environment and said that they will support the school to ensure a brighter future for the children.