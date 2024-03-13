WINAIR Twin Otter, JetBlue A320, interCaribbean Airways touch down St Kitts in one day

WINAIR Twin Otter, JetBlue, and interCaribbean Airways touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport at the time same on Sunday.

St Kitts and Nevis: WINAIR Twin Otter, JetBlue, and interCaribbean Airways touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport at the same time on Sunday. With the arrival of thousands of passengers, the airlift sector of St Kitts and Nevis experienced another busy day.

The three birds offered non-stop direct service to St Kitts and Nevis from different destinations, enhancing the connection of the country with regional as well as international markets. As the twin-island Federation is known as an ideal tourist hotspot, these three aircraft provided service to increase their market among travellers.

Subsequently, this has been marking the potential of St Kitts and Nevis in the tourism as well as aircraft sector. The service of these airlines operates from different countries and times due to their collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

Firstly, the Twin Otter of WINAIR landed at St Kitts and Nevis in order to operate its service from different destinations. The airline provided its service to St Kitts from countries such as St Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, and Tortola.

Notably, WINAIR recently expanded its service across the Caribbean which included both the island nations St Kitts and Nevis. The Twin Otter operated on the route from St Kitts to St Maarten for two to three times daily, while the service between St Kitts to Antigua three times a week.

In addition to that, the Twin Otter covered the routes from St Kitts to Dominica and St Kitts to Tortola twice a week.

Besides this, Nevis also secured the flight service from WINAIR which will start on March 15, 2024. The service will be given on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from Sint Maarten, marking the operation of three direct flights per week.

The second flight of the day was the A320 aircraft of JetBlue which operates from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York to RLB International Airport, St Kitts. JetBlue started its service to the Federation on November 2, 2024, with the operation of flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

A320 service is known as JetBlue’s award-winning flight which consisted of low fares and a better option for customers on a route with limited competition.

The third aircraft of the day was ATR 72-500 of interCaribbean Airways which provided service to St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The airline launched its service between Barbados and St Kitts on March 12, 2024.

The aim of the launch of the service was to connect the Caribbean countries, opening chances of opportunities without any hassle. The aircraft has a 30-seat capacity and is considered the region’s gateway hub.

Notably, the aircraft of interCaribbean Airways- ATR 42-500 also landed at St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday last week along with Air Canada’s Rouge A319.

The glimpses of RLB International Airport garnered the attention of netizens who lauded the Twin Otter of WINAIR for its unique style and structure. Many also recalled their visit to St Kitts and Nevis through these aircraft and said that JetBlue provides enhanced travel experience.

They also quoted the service of interCaribbean Airways and said both Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis are great countries to spend holidays.