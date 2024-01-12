WINAIR expands direct flights to St Kitts, Dominica

WINAIR has expanded the service of the flights to St Kitts and Dominica while connecting it to other Caribbean countries

St Kitts and Nevis: WINAIR has expanded the service of the flights to St Kitts and Dominica while connecting it to other Caribbean countries. The service will come into effect on Monday, Janaury 15, 2024.

With the service, WINAIR will connect several other Caribbean countries through the service of two times or three times per week. The service will enhance the travel experience of the visitors seeking to spend their vacations in the tranquil environment of the region.

The service of the flights will be expanded the countries such as St Marrten, Antigua, Dominica and Tortola. The expanded flights will help boost the tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis as it will grow the airlift.

WINAIR will first provide services on the route from St Kitts to St Maarten. The flights will fly for two to three times daily in a week. Further, the flight will fly on the route from St Kitts to Antigua for three times in a week.

The service from St Kitts to Dominica will also be given by WINAIR twice a week. The airline will fly from St Kitts to Tortola twice a week.

Besides this, Dominica will also enjoy the direct service of WINAIR flights from countries such as St Maarten, Antigua and St Kitts. The flights on the route from Dominica to St Maarten will fly two to three times daily.

While, the flights will fly five times a week from Dominica to Antigua and the airline will provide flights twice a week on the route from Dominica to St Kitts.

The airline also outlined the schedule of the flights for Antigua which will connect the countries such as St Maarten, St Kitts, Tortola and Dominica. The flights will be given two to three times daily from Antigua to St Maarten, while from Antigua to St Kitts, the service will fly twice a week.

The airline will fly on the route from Antigua to Tortola and from Antigua to Dominica five times a week.

In addition to that, the service from Tortola to St Maarten will be given two to three times daily. WINAIR will fly daily on the route from Tortola to Antigua and twice a week on the route from Tortola to St Kitts.

The services of the flights of WINAIR have covered several parts of the Caribbean region, making tourists receive direct access to Nature Isle and the twin-island Federation. The natural environment and breathtaking scenic views attract tourists, and the service of the flights will be their platform to visit these countries.