WINAIR ATR42-500, Twin Otter lands in St Kitts at same time

St Kitts and Nevis: WINAIR ATR 42-500 and Twin Otter landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts at the same time. The visuals of the landing of these airlines from the airport excited the passengers as they lauded the scenic view of the destination.

Passengers also shared their experience and said St Kitts and Nevis is one of their favourite countries to spend their vacation and leisure time. Netizens also reacted to the arrival of the two planes and added that the aviation sector of the country has been growing with each passing day.

One of the netizens said that the arrival of these airlifts has marked the progress of the country’s tourism sector. St Kitts and Nevis has been positioning itself as one of the best destinations in the world.

Notably, Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) has a massive expansion plan in the works as it connects St Kitts and Nevis with other destinations of the northern-eastern Caribbean. The airline provides direct service to the destination due to its demand among tourists.

WINAIR and Twin Otter landed in St Kitts together 1 of 3

The schedule of the WINAIR flights for St Kitts, Antigua, Tortola, and Dominica has been unveiled. The flights are:

Antigua

WINAIR will provide service on the route from Antigua to St Maarten two to three times daily. The service from Antigua to St Kitts will be given twice a week. While, the flights on the route from Antigua to Tortola will fly five times per week.

From Antigua to Dominica, WINAIR will fly five times a week.

St Kitts

From St Kitts to St Maarten, WINAIR will provide service for two to three times daily. The service on the route from St Kitts to Antigua will be given three times a week. The flights from St Kitts to Dominica will fly twice a week, while the flights on the route from St Kitts to Tortola will provide service twice a week.

Tortola, BVI

The flights from Tortola to St Maarten will fly two to three times daily, and from Tortola to Antigua, WINAIR will provide daily service. The flights from Tortola to St Kitts will fly twice a week.

Dominica

From Dominica to St Maarten, the flights will fly two to three times daily and from Dominica to Antigua, the service will be given five times a week. WINAIR to operate flights from Dominica to St Kitts twice a week.

The service of these flights has opened new opportunities for the business as well as the tourism sector as it will directly and positively impact the economy of St Kitts and Nevis. The landing of the WINAIR flight and Twin Otter has gained huge attention among the people as it will possibly enhance the aviation sector of the country.