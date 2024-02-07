WINAir aborts two landing attempts at Saba’s airport due to high winds

WINAir has aborted its two landing attempts at Saba’s Junacho E Yrausquin Airport due to the high winds, which tossed the aircraft badly

Caribbean: WINAir has aborted its two landing attempts at Saba’s Junacho E Yrausquin Airport due to the high winds, which tossed the aircraft badly. In a tough situation, the passengers become chaotic, and the pilot chooses the safety of the people over the completion of the landing.

According to the initial reports, the landing at the runway of the airport could pose a significant risk to the aircraft and the passengers, prompting the pilot to abort it. The severe weather conditions created anxiety and challenging situations for the passengers and crew.

The reports also suggested that the runway of the airport is short and known for its challenging conditions such as turbulent weather and others. During the landing of the aircraft, sudden changes in altitude and weather have occurred and made the situation of fear and anxiety.

Passengers flying through the aircraft expressed displeasure and said that it was time to take proper measures for the safety of their passengers. One added that the pilot had made the decision on time and aborted the landing, which is why they are alive, otherwise the short runway and bad weather would have almost killed them.

Another also asserted that the aircraft had experienced the massive hustle and bustle as it was shaking like a piece of cloth. “The bad thoughts were coming into our mind, making us anxious about the situation as the plane has been shaking to the extent that it could fall in any minute, ”said the passenger.

Besides this, the netizens also reacted to the situation and condemned the management of the airport. They added that the runway should be large and there should be availability of the proper measures in such tense situations.

One added,” I realise the Seas are rough; on a normal day, landing there stops your heart. I would have passed out, but God is good; they are safe.”

They also lauded the pilot and WINAir for effective service and said that they had made a critical decision, which is good.

WINAir provides non-stop service from Sint Martin to Saba and connects the island nation with the world. The cheapest nonstop flight price of WINAir is $140, while the price of the cheapest round-trip ticket is $231. The off-season for travel will be January, and the peak season for travel will be August.

The flight’s departure time is 9:50 AM, and the arrival time is 10:05 AM.