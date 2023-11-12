Wife under confusion on getting Transgender Husband

A sudden revelation to a woman about her husband’s gender made her think so much about her married life that she got stuck at the moment.

Disastrous disclosures in life sometimes affect the life of individuals extremely. Such secrets when disclosed can even be related to the volcanic eruption happening in the lives of people.

After a few years of her marriage, she found that her husband is transgender. That moment to her was like a landslide beneath her legs.

The love woman had for her husband was like death which made her confused about whether to support him or not.

She added that she found boxes of her husband’s old stuff which had corsets, women’s clothes.

Surprisingly, the hormone pills in the boxes revealed everything without even hearing from anyone.

She then talked regarding this to her husband and got to know that he wants transition, even wanted the same before the marriage. However, he was afraid of the consequences.

She added that she did some digging and found that he wants implants, maybe eventually the full surgery.

She is so confused and stuck wondering how she is going to manage all this. She said that she wants to support him but actually it is so difficult.

In this, her situation is so strange as if she will support all this then her life would be changed completely.

Although, her love towards her husband is not letting her think of not supporting him.

At the same point, she wants kids as well which is not at all possible with a transgender husband.

She is feeling like all the mess is around her, and has no clue of what to do further.

Considerably, this situation to her is like someone has pushed her into the pit and she is not getting the way to come out from it.

