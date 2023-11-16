Why you must visit Dominica’s Trafalgar falls

Dominica is a home to numerous stunning waterfalls but is iconic for its Trafalgar Falls. It is a twin waterfall and is a must see on the Dominica’s adventure. Dominica’s Cruise season has officially started marking the arrival of tourists on the island. Dominica has a lot to offer to the visitors.

The Trafalgar fall is situated on the west side of the Morne Trois Pitons National Park. It is a 20-minute drive from the capital, Roseau. A short 10–15 minute uphill hike through a well maintained pathway gives access to the stunning view platform.

Trafalgar falls is a contrast of Mama Falls (the shorter fall) and Papa Falls (the taller falls). The Father Fall is on the left-hand side and the Mother Fall is on the right-hand side. The falls together give birth to various water basins and streams at their base. The falls complement and enhances each other’s beauty.

Why Visit Trafalgar falls?

Hot and cold springs: The Trafalgar falls offers a relaxing soak beneath the waterfall where the hot and cold pool meet. It is a blend of a warm pool flowing at the base of Papa Falls, and the cooler pool by Mama Falls. The contrast of hot and cold spring is loaded with several different minerals and is sulphur enriched.

Scenic view: The twin waterfall has a jaw dropping scenic view and is situated in the lush rainforests near the hot and cold springs. The falls provide a breath-taking backdrop of cascading water fall and nature. The tourists get enchanted by the natural wonder.

The Visitors Centre: The visitors centre has been built for the convenient hike of the tourists which include a car parking, toilet and changing facility. The centre also includes souvenir stalls for the visitors. A snack bar and display room has been set up to provide the visitors with information regarding the flowers and birds that can be seen in the area.

Nature’s Symphony: Visitors experience harmonious sounds of rushing water and the rustling leaves, creating a symphony of tranquillity.

Delicious Local Cuisine: The visitors can relish the local foods and cuisine available near the waterfall.