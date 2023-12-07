Why showing up on time in Venezuela is rude

Venezuela is known for being culturally unique in many ways and for being a laid-back society in general

Venezuela is known for being culturally unique in many ways and for being a laid-back society in general. In most cultures, being on time when going to a gathering or event is seen as a virtue and a sign of respect towards the hosts.

Venezuela is different in this regard as arriving on time is considered to be very impolite. Guests are expected to arrive at least fifteen minutes after the scheduled time for an event or gathering.

This tradition is called “la hora venezolana” which can be loosely translated to “Venezuelan time” which has been a part of Venezuelan culture for most of the nation’s recorded history. While the true origin of this tradition can’t be traced, it is believed that this custom allows the hosts to have a few extra minutes to prepare themselves for guests.

Hence, it is seen as a basic courtesy in Venezuela, which applies to all social events including parties, gatherings and dinners.

It is common for foreigners who are unaware of this custom to arrive on time and end up in an awkward situation as they are left alone while the host prepares for the party.

In the Venezuelan culture, it is also believed that arriving on time is a way of getting more of the hosts attention and time, a practice that is considered greedy.

On the contrary, arriving late is not only acceptable but also seen as a sign of an easy going and nonchalant nature, something that is held in very high regard in Venezuelan society.

One must also note that this concept only applies to social situations which are relatively informal. In matters of business or on the professional front, individuals are expected to arrive on time. This can often be confusing for those who are new to the ways of Venezuelan society.

It is quite intriguing that Venezuela promotes a custom that goes against the expected norm but is a reflection of the nation’s laid back and calm approach to social situations. Going by Venezuelans, it is important to be cognizant of this and make sure that one enjoys the unique and complex traditions of Venezuela when visiting the nation.