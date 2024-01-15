White Potato Seeds on sale in Dominica

The ministry also announced the process of the procurement of white potato seeds and said that the credit facility will be available at the AID Bank.

Roseau, Dominica: The White Potato Seeds are on sale in Dominica as the cost of the per bag will be $60. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Blue and Green Economy announced the sale and invited the farmers for the procurement.

The ministry also announced the process of the procurement of white potato seeds and said that the credit facility will be available at the AID Bank. From purchasing to transportation, the process will describe the proper steps to the farmers for the sale of the seeds.

Firstly, the farmers will have to purchase white potato seeds at Dexia Packhouse of Dominica, which is situated at Charles Avenue. The time for the purchase is 8: 30 am. Secondly, the collection of the seeds will take place at DAPEX Fond Cole Warehouse. It will start at 8: 30 pm and finish at 3: 00 pm.

The third step will include the making of the request for tilling services at DoA Vanoulst House with the numbers 266-3807 and 3809. Further, the request will be made for transportation for bulk purchasing at the Division of Agriculture.

Besides this, the Ministry of Agriculture also announced some offers on the sale of seeds and said that upon four bags or more, the farmers will receive free TSP. Further, for 1 acre, around 30 bags and more will be needed, and farmers will receive free tilling services.

For half acres, 15 bag arrangements will be made for tilling services.

In addition to that, the White Potatoes Credit Facility was also announced by the Ministry of Agriculture of Dominica. The facility will take place in collaboration between the ministry, Dominica AID Bank and Dexia.

The objective of the facility is to promote local products and make citizens eat what is being grown in Dominica. It will also enhance import substitution and self-sufficiency in white potato production. The facility will also contribute towards the Food Import Bill.

At the facility, the interest rate of the farmers will be 3.5%, and the loan range will be available between $8,100 to $672,000. They will also get a four-month grace period under the facility.

The White Potato Season 2023/2024 was kicked off in Dominica in December 2023. The testing of the potato seeds has been completed on December 29, as the farming groups and cooperatives will be able to make all arrangements for the sale, distribution, and collection.

Besides this, the tilling services for the land preparation of white potatoes have begun.